Detenido un quinto sospechoso de terrorismo en el aeropuerto de Fráncfort

La Policía alemana detuvo este domingo en el aeropuerto de Fráncfort (oeste) a un sospechoso, vinculado a presuntos preparativos para un atentado terrorista y después de que en los días pasados fueran arrestadas otras cuatro personas en el sur del país. Fuentes de la Policía de lo Criminal (LKA) informaron de la detención del sospechoso, de 53 años, contra el que se ha emitido una orden de ingreso en prisión.
El miércoles pasado se había detenido ya a una mujer, de 39 años, y dos hombres, de 33 y de 49 años, que siguen asimismo en prisión preventiva. Un cuarto sospechoso, un hombre que fue asimismo arrestado poco después, quedó posteriormente en libertad.
De acuerdo a las fuentes policiales, se han abierto diligencias contra los sospechosos por presunta vinculación con planes de atentado, así como posesión ilegal de armas. Las detenciones del miércoles tuvieron lugar en Mannheim, en el sur del país, y estuvieron acompañadas de varios registros en domicilios relacionados con los sospechosos, tanto en esa ciudad como en otros puntos de la región.
La Fiscalía federal, con sede en Karlsruhe (sur), ha asumido las investigaciones y hasta ahora no ha facilitado más detalles sobre los sospechosos o cargos que se les imputa. En paralelo a estas detenciones, se reforzó estos días la vigilancia en casi todos los aeropuertos alemanes, pero especialmente el de Stuttgart y otros puntos del sur del país.
Asimismo, a lo largo de este domingo se registraron controles especiales en el aeropuerto de Fráncfort, lo que afectó el tráfico normal de pasajeros en ese aeródromo, el de mayor tráfico del continente.
