Detenido en Tenerife por extorsionar y abusar sexualmente de menores por internet

Tanto el detenido en Tenerife como los otros dos acusados mantenían una relación laboral y se dedicaban a realizar apuestas deportivas.

Imagen de archivo de un policía./ EFE.

La Guardia Civil ha detenido en Tenerife a un hombre e investiga a otros tres por un delito de abusos sexuales a varias jóvenes menores de 16 años a quienes presuntamente amenazaban con difundir el contenido de sus teléfonos que les decían habían pirateado si no se desnudaban en video llamadas.

La Operación Depredador de la que este sábado informa la DIrección General de la Guardia Civil se inició tras recibir las denuncias de varias menores de 16 años residentes en Málaga, Sevilla y Barcelona.

Todas manifestaron estar recibiendo coacciones y amenazas a través de redes sociales en las que una persona les solicitaba fotografías y videos de contenido sexual.

Esta persona se ponía en contacto con las menores y les hacía creer que había hackeado sus teléfonos móviles y que tenía acceso a todo su contenido, amenazándolas con que difundiría sus fotografías o las enviaría a sus familiares si no accedían a realizar video llamadas con el detenido, durante las cuales tenían que desnudarse.

Tanto el detenido en Tenerife como los dos acusados, también residentes en Tenerife, mantenían una relación laboral y se dedicaban a realizar apuestas deportivas a través de diferentes plataformas en internet, para lo cual adquirían numerosas tarjetas SIM de prepago.

Una vez adquirían las tarjetas telefónicas, estas eran entregadas y custodiadas por el detenido, las cuales utilizaba para cometer los abusos a las menores, siendo conocedor de que las mismas estaban registradas a nombre de otras personas.

En esta operación han participado agentes pertenecientes a la Compañía de la Guardia Civil de Marbella con el apoyo de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Tenerife y de los Mossos d’Escuadra de Barcelona.

