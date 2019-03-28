Un trabajador de Alcoa ha sido detenido este jueves tras un enfrentamiento de los manifestantes de estas plantas de aluminio de Avilés y A Coruña contra la Policía, que se manifiestan frente a las puertas del Congreso desde las 11.00 horas.
Más de un centenar de trabajadores de las dos fábricas de Alcoa se concentran en la carrera de San Jerónimo de Madrid, que ha sido cortada al tráfico, para pedir a la ministra de Industria, Reyes Maroto, que actúe definitivamente y evite el cierre de las dos plantas de aluminio.
A la concentración ha acudido el secretario general de CCOO, Unai Sordo, que ha emplazado a Maroto a encontrar una solución antes de junio, al tiempo que dirigentes de PP, Ciudadanos Unidos Podemos y Foro Asturias han apoyado a los concentrados.
Pasadas las 12.00 horas los manifestantes han intentando avanzar más allá de las vallas que rodeaban la carrera de San Jerónimo y la Policía ha cargado contra varios trabajadores y ha detenido a uno de ellos.
En las cargas, los agentes han reducido a varios manifestantes y han mediado para calmar los ánimos diputados de Unidos Podemos como Yolanda Díaz, Alberto Garzón Rafael Mayoral.
Uno de los manifestantes ha elevado su voz ante los numerosos micrófonos de los medios de comunicación que cubrían la protesta: "Así responde el Gobierno a los trabajadores, por pelear por sus derechos y por denunciar las mentiras, a día de hoy estamos peor que hace cuatro meses. No tenemos estatuto, venimos aquí a pelear por nuestros puestos de trabajo. Cuando se firmó el expediente fue porque el Gobierno lo pidió para dar tiempo, ahora estamos peor que hace cuatro meses. Alcoa no se cierra", se ha quejado.
