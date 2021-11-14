Estás leyendo: Detenido por violencia de género un concejal del PSOE en el Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza

Ignacio Magaña Detenido por violencia de género un concejal del PSOE en el Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza

Ignacio Magaña Sierra ha sido puesto en libertad pero con una orden de alejamiento de su esposa. El PSOE ha iniciado los trámites para su expulsión del partido.

Ignacio Magaña en una foto publicada en su cuenta de Twitter.
Ignacio Magaña en una foto publicada en su cuenta de Twitter. TWITTER

Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido este sábado, 13 de noviembre, a Ignacio Magaña Sierra, concejal del grupo municipal socialista en el Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza, como presunto autor de un delito de violencia de género, al ser denunciado por su esposa.

Tal y como han confirmado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Aragón el edil ha sido arrestado este sábado por la tarde. El Juzgado de guardia de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Zaragoza ha decretado este domingo la libertad del concejal .

El magistrado ha impuesto una orden de alejamiento de su mujer, quien, al parecer, presentó la denuncia por agresión, según han informado fuentes de Policía Nacional.

El PSOE Aragón ha manifestado que, en aplicación de su Código Ético, ha iniciado el procedimiento de expulsión del partido Magaña. Asimismo, la formación política ha señalado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter que exige a Magaña la renuncia de su acta de edil en el Consistorio zaragozano.

De este modo, los socialistas aragoneses han querido dejar clara su respuesta "rotunda y ejemplar" frente a la violencia machista, "como corresponde a un partido que ha estado siempre en la vanguardia de la lucha contra esta repugnante lacra". "Frente a la violencia machista, tolerancia cero", han añadido.

