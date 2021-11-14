Agentes de la Policía Nacional han detenido este sábado, 13 de noviembre, a Ignacio Magaña Sierra, concejal del grupo municipal socialista en el Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza, como presunto autor de un delito de violencia de género, al ser denunciado por su esposa.
Tal y como han confirmado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Aragón el edil ha sido arrestado este sábado por la tarde. El Juzgado de guardia de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Zaragoza ha decretado este domingo la libertad del concejal .
El magistrado ha impuesto una orden de alejamiento de su mujer, quien, al parecer, presentó la denuncia por agresión, según han informado fuentes de Policía Nacional.
El PSOE Aragón ha manifestado que, en aplicación de su Código Ético, ha iniciado el procedimiento de expulsión del partido Magaña. Asimismo, la formación política ha señalado en su cuenta oficial de Twitter que exige a Magaña la renuncia de su acta de edil en el Consistorio zaragozano.
De este modo, los socialistas aragoneses han querido dejar clara su respuesta "rotunda y ejemplar" frente a la violencia machista, "como corresponde a un partido que ha estado siempre en la vanguardia de la lucha contra esta repugnante lacra". "Frente a la violencia machista, tolerancia cero", han añadido.
