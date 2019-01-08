Público
Detenidos ocho jóvenes independentistas de Arran por desórdenes públicos en el Supremo

Fuentes policiales y jurídicas han indicado que los arrestos se han practicado sobre las 14.00 horas y que los detenidos, vinculados a la organización juvenil de las CUP, portaban pancartas y botes de pintura.

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a ocho jóvenes vinculados presuntamente al colectivo independentista Arran, organización juvenil de las CUP, por desórdenes públicos frente a las puertas del Tribunal Supremo.

Fuentes policiales y jurídicas han indicado que los arrestos se han practicado sobre las dos de la tarde en la plaza de la Villa de París, frente al Tribunal Supremo, y que los detenidos portaban pancartas y botes de pintura.

Agentes de la Brigada Provincial de Información se han hecho cargo de la investigación.

(Habrá ampliación)

