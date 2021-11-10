Detienen al neonazi que atacó la sede de Podemos en Cartagena por también causar daños en un local de IU

madridActualizado:
La Policía Nacional ha detenido al joven neonazni de 20 años que atacó la sede de Podemos en Cartagena por causar desperfectos en la sede de Izquierda Unida del municipio leonés de San Andrés de Rabanedo. En concreto, está acusado de un delito de daños y de otro contra los derechos fundamentales y las libertades públicas por romper cristaleras y llenar de pintadas el local del partido político.
Según recoge Europa Press, durante la investigación policial se relacionaron ambos casos por la similitud de los hechos. Primero tuvo lugar el ataque sucedido en San Andrés de Rabanedo. Fue en el verano de 2020 cuando aparecieron pintadas en la sede de IU en las que se podía leer "comunistas asesinos", "al horno" y "comunistas terroristas". También se produjeron desperfectos valorados en 1.800 euros. En este momento se describió al autor de los hechos como un individuo de ideología extremista y supremacista.
Meses más tarde se produjo el asalto a la sede de Podemos en Cartagena, en abril de 2021. Fue cuando se inició una investigación para saber si el arrestado por estos hechos podría haber participado en ataques similares en otras partes del territorio nacional, aunque, tras los hechos, el joven quedó en libertad provisional pero con la prohibición de acercase a menos de 500 metros a cualquier sede de Podemos.
La investigación giró en torno a un análisis comparativo de ambos casos, el estudio de los archivos multimedia extraídos de su teléfono y la existencia de posibles testigos. Una vez concluidas las pesquisas, se ha detenido al joven y se espera su inminente paso a disposición judicial.
