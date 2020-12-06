madrid
El portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique, ha hecho una valoración sobre la petición del rey emérito, Juan Carlos I, a Hacienda de regularizar parcialmente su situación fiscal, en concreto la actividad de unas tarjetas opacas propiedad del empresario mexicano Allen Sanginés-Krause, investigado por la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo.
"Menudo día ha elegido Juan Carlos I para confesar que ha defraudado a la Hacienda española, menudo día, el día de la Constitución", ha asegurado el portavoz de Unidas Podemos en la Cámara Baja, que ha asistido este domingo al Palacio de las Cortes para conmemorar el 42 aniversario de la Carta Magna.
Echenique ha valorado la petición del monarca como "una confesión": "Cuando el rey quiere regularizar su situación fiscal respecto a las tarjetas opacas está confesando que lo han pillado y que quiere regularizar su situación con Hacienda", ha asegurado el portavoz.
((Habrá ampliación))
