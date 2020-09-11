Estás leyendo: Cierran varias vías de tren en Catalunya por actos vandálicos durante la Diada

Un incendio en la zona de vías Girona-Figueres ha interrumpido la circulación en este tramo y en el de Riells-Vilobí. La línea R11 entre Maçanet y Figueres ha quedado suspendida. 

Actos vandálicos en vías de tren en municipios de Girona y Lleida este 11 de Septiembre - RENFE | EP
Diferentes vías de tren de municipios de Girona y de Lleida han sufrido cortes este viernes por la mañana durante la celebración de la Diada de Catalunya por "actos vandálicos" este 11 de Septiembre.

Según ha informado Renfe este viernes, "diferentes actos vandálicos" han provocado que en Girona no haya servicio de tren ni por alta velocidad ni por vía convencional.

Un incendio en la zona de vías Girona-Figueres ha interrumpido la circulación en este tramo, de forma que cuatro trenes han quedado afectados, dos de los cuales son de conexión internacional con Francia.

El tramo de Riells-Vilobí, en Girona, ha quedado afectado por un incendio que ha causado un avería de señalización, algo que "puede provocar algún retraso puntual en el caso de que los diferentes actos vandálicos en otros puntos de la línea dejen pasar algún tren". Además, queda interrumpida la línea R11 entre Maçanet y Figueres (Girona) por diversos actos vandálicos que han provocado daños en las instalaciones.

Lleida

En la zona de Lleida también se han producido dos actos vandálicos entre Lleida y Les Borges y entre Montagut y Lleida, pero no han afectado a las instalaciones, y los trenes podrán circular con normalidad.

También en la zona de Lleida ha habido diferentes incendios derivados de la quema de neumáticos pero no han dañado la infraestructura y no afecta al servicio ferroviario.

