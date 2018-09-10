Público
Diada de Catalunya La izquierda europea pide a Pedro Sánchez que abandone las acusaciones por rebelión contra los presos catalanes

Personalidades como el exministro griego de Finanzas, Yannis Varoufakis, el portavoz de Die Linke en Budestag, Andrej Hunk, o la líder de Alianza de Izquierdas en Finlandia, Li Andersson, firman un texto para pedir el fin de "la represión general" en España y "la actitud autoritaria" hacia Catalunya iniciada por el PP

Miles de personas claman en Barcelona por la libertad de los presos del 'procés'./.EUROPA PRESS

Personalidades de la izquierda política y académica europea han publicado este lunes un nuevo manifiesto por la liberación de los presos independentistas catalanes. El texto lo firman figuras como el exministro griego de Finanzas y economista Yanis Varoufakis, el portavoz de Die Linke en Budestag, Andrej Hunk, o la líder de Alianza de Izquierdas en Finlandia, Li Andersson, que piden a los fiscales que "actúen para terminar lo más temprano posible con la prisión preventiva y que abandonen las acusaciones, tales como rebelión, que no tengan base en los hechos reales".

El texto también hace una crítica a la situación de los derechos y las libertades en España y pide al Gobierno que "finalice la represión en general y más en particular los ataques a la libertad de expresión", mediante la derogación de la Ley mordaza.

Los firmantes llaman a "abandonar la actitud autoritaria del PP hacia Cataluya, basada en los juzgados y la policía" y a adoptar "medidas basadas en el diálogo y la búsqueda de soluciones políticas democráticas".

El texto se acompaña de una recopilación de las alertas que hizo Amnistía Internacional tras la actuación policial durante el 1 de octubre de 2017. También recuerda la intervención de los 650 juristas que informaron al Comisario de Derechos Humanos del Consejo de Europa sobre el encarcelamiento de la ex presidenta del Parlamento Carmen Forcadell por incumoplir "la inmunidad parlamentaria".

La declaración ha sido coordinada por la plataforma WithCatalonia, un espacio que trabaja para la internacionalización del conflicto catalán y la promoción de la solidaridad con los movimientos sociales en Catalunya. El manifiesto también lo firman personalidades del ámbito estatal como la portavoz en el Congreso de En Común Podem, Lucia Martín González o el editor de Viento Sur Jaime Pastor.

