madridActualizado:
La reunión de este lunes entre el Ministerio de Inclusión y los agentes sociales para regular el llamado Mecanismo de Equidad Intergeneracional (MEI) de cara a culminar el nuevo sistema de pensiones, ha incorporado una nueva propuesta por parte del Gobierno para aumentar la cotización adicional un 0,6% durante diez años, para empresas y trabajadores, a fin de garantizar la sostenibilidad del sistema.
Según fuentes sindicales, se valora como positivo el giro del Gobierno y la derogación definitiva del llamado factor de sostenibilidad que impuso el PP, aunque aún matiza que no comparten la distribución de esa cuota del 0,6%. Y aseguran que "la propuesta del Gobierno debe ser mejorada en términos de suficiencia, y en la distribución de la cotización entre empresas y personas trabajadoras".
El Gobierno plantea que ese incremento de cotizaciones del 0.6% corresponda un 0,4% a la empresa y un 0,2% al trabajador, pero los sindicatos difieren de esta distribución.
No obstante, tras el intercambio de posiciones, se ha acordado seguir trabajando en los próximos días y que ambas partes presenten propuestas alternativas, pero todo en un ambiente que se considera positivos por ambas partes.
Ambas partes constatan avances en la negociación y siguen teniendo como objetivo aprobar la segunda parte de los acuerdos adoptados en el Pacto de Toledo antes de final de año.
