Plantea que corresponda el 0,4% a las empresas y el 0,2% a las personas trabajadoras, y los sindicatos discrepan.

El ministro de Seguridad Social, José Luis Escrivá, interviene durante la sesión de control al Gobierno en el pleno del Senado, este martes en Madrid. Kiko Huesca / EFE

La reunión de este lunes entre el Ministerio de Inclusión y los agentes sociales para regular el llamado Mecanismo de Equidad Intergeneracional (MEI) de cara a culminar el nuevo sistema de pensiones, ha incorporado una nueva propuesta por parte del Gobierno para aumentar la cotización adicional un 0,6% durante diez años, para empresas y trabajadores, a fin de garantizar la sostenibilidad del sistema.

Según fuentes sindicales, se valora como positivo el giro del Gobierno y la derogación definitiva del llamado factor de sostenibilidad que impuso el PP, aunque aún matiza que no comparten la distribución de esa cuota del 0,6%. Y aseguran que "la propuesta del Gobierno debe ser mejorada en términos de suficiencia, y en la distribución de la cotización entre empresas y personas trabajadoras".

El Gobierno plantea que ese incremento de cotizaciones del 0.6% corresponda un 0,4% a la empresa y un 0,2% al trabajador, pero los sindicatos difieren de esta distribución.

No obstante, tras el intercambio de posiciones, se ha acordado seguir trabajando en los próximos días y que ambas partes presenten propuestas alternativas, pero todo en un ambiente que se considera positivos por ambas partes.

Ambas partes constatan avances en la negociación y siguen teniendo como objetivo aprobar la segunda parte de los acuerdos adoptados en el Pacto de Toledo antes de final de año.

