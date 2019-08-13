Díaz Ayuso anuncia un gobierno liberal en Madrid para frenar el “intervencionismo de izquierdas”

La candidata del PP a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha anunciado en su discurso de investidura un programa liberal para hacer frente al "intervencionismo de izquierdas.
En su primera intervención ante la Asamblea de Madrid, Díaz Ayuso ha desplegado un programa liberal de diez puntos, destinado a la creación de empleo y ha anunciado "la mayor bajada de impuestos de la Historia".
La candidata a presidenta de Madrid ha orillado toda explicación sobre su posible imputación en el caso Púnica junto a sus antecesoras del cargo al que ella aspira: Cristina Cifuentes y Esperanza Aguirre. Tampoco ha arrojado luz alguna sobre los cinco años de impago del Impuesto de Bienes Municipales (IBI) junto a su hermano ni el crédito de 400.000 euros recibido de AvalMadrid para una empresa de su padre que no ha sido satisfecho.
Díaz Ayuso se presenta como candidata con un gobierno de coalición con Ciudadanos y el apoyo de Vox. En su intervención, ha destacado que el programa que presenta "es fruto de de negociaciones largas y de acuerdos responsables y transparentes entre grupos que han sabido anteponer los intereses de los votantes a los de partido".
