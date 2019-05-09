Es costumbre para la candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, convertirse en la protagonista de la semana por sus declaraciones. Así fue cuando se quejó de que Podemos estaba terminando con los atascos de la capital española , algo que para la popular, "hacía a Madrid especial" o cuando afirmó que un hijo concebido no nacido será tenido en cuenta como un miembro de la familia para obtener ventajas económicas y fiscales, pero que no tenía claro y "sopesaría" qué hacer en el caso de que el bebé no naciera. Esta vez la perla ha sido considerar ofensivo hablar de empleo basura de cara a los que "quieren tener uno".

En una entrevista con el medio local Madridiario, la candidata ha tenido que responder a la pregunta de si prefiere mucho empleo precario pero que permita iniciarse en el mercado laboral a mucha gente que todavía no ha podido acceder a él o apuesta por un empleo de calidad. La respuesta ha sido: "Hablar de empleo basura es ofensivo para el que está deseando tener uno". Para Ayuso, el empleo basura "da oportunidades" a aquellos "que tienen que corregir problemas".

No se trata de la única perla que ha soltado. También ha asegurado que no cree que la Casa de Campo sea el "sitio" para albergar el Orgullo Gay, puesto que es "escenario de las familias durante el fin de semana". De esta forma se ha referido a la propuesta del candidato de Vox al Ayuntamiento de Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith, de llevar el Orgullo Gay a la Casa de Campo con un contrato de responsabilidad para que los organizadores paguen la limpieza.