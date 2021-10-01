Díaz Ayuso: "Me sorprende lo poco que se habla de Madrid en Norteamérica"

Madrid
La presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha concluido su viaje institucional a Estados Unidos y vuelve a Madrid "con deberes".
Así lo expresó, en declaraciones a los medios, tras reunirse en el Capitolio con el Caucus Hispano del Congreso de Estados Unidos. La dirigente madrileña hizo hincapié en que el propósito del viaje era dar a conocer a la Comunidad como "un lugar para invertir" así como "seguir fomentando la cultura y la hispanidad", aunque no ha anunciado ninguna invertir ni regresa con ningún acuerdo bajo el brazo.
"Entre las cuestiones que me llevo como deberes es poner fin a una situación que yo desconocía hasta la fecha que es lo poco que en algunas ocasiones se habla de Madrid y de la región en Norteamérica. Es un lugar de referencia sobre todo para ciudadanos hispanos pero no tanto para los norteamericanos", afirmó.
Por ello, puso el foco en que deben fomentar los programas bilingües, hacer más campañas turísticas o participar en más foros internacionales. Para la presidenta, Madrid es "una potencia" que debe ser "reconocida".
La presidenta madrileña trasladó también que le sorprende como desde España se habla mal del propio país e incluso como los norteamericanos muestran su asombro por "el balance entre el nivel de vida y el bienestar".
"Lo que tenemos que hacer hacia adelante es tomar nota de todo ello. Hacer más internacional Madrid porque es importante para la empresa, para los títulos universitarios, para seguir trayendo prosperidad. Ese es el resumen", concluyó Ayuso.
