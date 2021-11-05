Díaz, Colau, Oltra y García unirán fuerzas en València para una alternativa de izquierdas

MadridActualizado:
La política de los últimos años en nuestro país no se entendería sin la irrupción de nuevas voces de mujeres. Políticas cuyo liderazgo ha supuesto, en muchos casos, una bocanada de aire fresco a un ámbito, el de la gestión pública, muy dado a liderazgos patriarcales.
La puesta de largo de este nuevo tiempo quedará representada el próximo sábado 13 de noviembre en el Teatro Olympia de València. Un acto que contará con la presencia de la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz; la alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau; la vicepresidenta valenciana, Mònica Oltra; la portavoz de Más Madrid, Mónica García y la feminista ceutí Fatima Hamed Hossain, líder del partido Movimiento por la Dignidad y la Ciudadanía (MDyC).
El encuentro se enmarca dentro un escenario en el que la ministra de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz, plantea una serie de alianzas para construir una plataforma amplia y progresista que, de prosperar, aspire a ser una alternativa a la izquierda del PSOE.
Por el momento, no se prevé la asistencia de ninguna dirigente de Podemos. Ni su secretaria general, Ione Belarra, ni la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, están convocadas al acto.
Se desconoce el nombre que recibirá el acto. La intención de las impulsoras del evento es congregar al mayor número de participantes, por lo que se prevé una presencia importante de numerosas delegaciones tanto de Madrid como de Barcelona.
El acto se prevé que tenga un formato de tertulia, una manera de evidenciar que otro tipo de política es posible, una forma de intervenir en lo público que se aleje de las grandes arengas y los personalismos y se centre, por unas horas, en presentar ideas huyendo de las siglas partidistas.
