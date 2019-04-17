La Agencia Tributaria denuncia por un delito contra la Hacienda pública al delantero del Atlético de Madrid Diego Costa. El futbolista habría ocultado los ingresos procedentes de la publicidad de la marca deportiva Adidas en el ejercicio de 2014.
Hacienda ha reportado la denuncia contra el delantero ante la Fiscalía de Delitos Económicos, que decidirá si interpone una querella contra Diego Costa. Según publica este miércoles El Mundo, la Agencia Tributaria atribuye al futbolista un fraude de 1.117.272 euros.
En un principio la cantidad ascendía a 2.306.000 euros. Sin embargo, Hacienda ha aceptado rebajar la cantidad que exigía al jugador y ha retirado la acusación de delito contra la Hacienda pública del ejercicio de 2013.
Como ya ha ocurrido con otros futbolistas en los últimos años, el delito fiscal de Costa es por la tributación de sus derechos de imagen en su contrato con la marca deportiva Adidas. Dicha compañía patrocinó al jugador en su última temporada con el Atlético de Madrid antes de irse al londinense Chelsea, de donde volvió en 2018 para unirse de nuevo al equipo rojiblanco.
En 2014 Costa firmó un contrato con la marca deportiva por un importe aproximado de 800.000 euros, cantidad que no fue declarada en su totalidad. Durante la inspección fiscal, el delantero defendió su condición de residente en Reino Unido por lo que no tenía obligación de tributar en España.
No obstante, el Fisco ha considerado que el acuerdo con Adidas se firmó en el ejercicio de 2014 y no fue declarado totalmente en España, donde debería haber tributado como residente por vivir aquí durante los seis primeros meses del año.
