Dimite un candidato de Vox en Huelva que hizo un vídeo sobre cómo usar la burundanga

El coordinador de Vox en Moguer (Huelva), Luis Mántaras, ha dimitido después de que el pasado sábado circulara en WhatsApp un vídeo protagonizado por él en el que explica cómo usar la burundanga, una droga que anula la voluntad de las personas.
En el vídeo, que avanzó el medio digital La Mar de Onuba, Mántaras explica que se trata de "un tutorial" sobre dicha droga "eso que coloca a las tías; se la das y las vuelve to [sic] locas y... pasan cosas que... No sé, La Manada y no sé cuantos".
El vídeo, que se publicó durante la jornada de reflexión electoral del pasado sábado, suscitó polémica y finalmente ha llevado a Mántaras a anunciar su dimisión en su cuenta de Facebook.
Mántaras, que fue candidato de Vox en las municipales y obtuvo 234 votos en su pueblo, aunque no resultó elegido, lamenta "lo dañino del uso que se le dio a una broma desafortunada (con una mala hierba que en absoluto es lo que refiere el vídeo), privada (en un grupo reducido de WhatsApp) y antigua, que ha empañado en gran medida la labor que se ha venido haciendo hasta hoy".
Asimismo indica que emprenderá acciones legales contra las personas que difundan el vídeo por el daño que pueda causarle a él y a su familia.
