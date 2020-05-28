Dimite el concejal de Unidas Podemos tras ser detenido por presuntamente abusar sexualmente de una menor

MADRID
El concejal de Unidas Podemos de Becerril de la Sierra, Antonio Casiano H.H., de 43 años, ha dimitido este miércoles tras ser acusado y detenido por un presunto delito de abusos sexuales a una menor.
Según ha informado IU en un comunicado, tras su declaración ante las autoridades, el propio edil ha presentado su inmediata dimisión como cargo público dejando su acta en el Ayuntamiento de Becerril. Asimismo, les ha transmitido a IU su cese en todo puesto de la organización.
"Desde Izquierda Unida mantendremos atención sobre los hechos, esperando un pronto esclarecimiento de los acontecimientos, y aplicaremos escrupulosamente los códigos éticos vigentes en nuestra organización", han aseverado.
La Guardia Civil detuvo este lunes al único concejal de Unidas Podemos de Becerril de la Sierra, Antonio Casiano H.H., de 43 años, acusado de un presunto delito de abusos sexuales a una menor, han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes policiales.
El arresto del edil tuvo lugar el lunes por la tarde después de que una mujer y su hija, de 17 años, se presentarán en el puesto de la Guardia Civil Becerril de la Sierra por la mañana para denunciarle por un supuesto delito de abusos sexuales ocurrido el pasado fin de semana en la localidad.
Los agentes encargados de la investigación iniciaron las indagaciones. Después de tomarle declaración le arrestaron. Al día siguiente fue puesto a disposición judicial en el juzgado de Colmenar Viejo y tras ser interrogado por el juez quedó en libertad con cargos.
