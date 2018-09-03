El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, anunció este lunes la dimisión de la directora general de Trabajo, Concepción Pascual, que fue la que firmó el anuncio publicado en el BOE por el que se autorizaba la creación de la Organización de Trabajadoras Sexuales (OTRAS), de la que Público dio la primicia.
Ábalos hizo este anuncio durante la conferencia de prensa posterior a la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, en el mismo momento en el que fuentes del Ministerio aseguraban que la ministra, Magdalena Valerio, estaba reunida precisamente con Concepción Pascual.
Ábalos, al ser preguntado si el Gobierno iba a asumir responsabilidades políticas por lo ocurrido, dijo que ya se habían asumido. "Creo que la directora de Trabajo ha dimitido", afirmó.
Aunque José Luis Ábalos abundó en la tesis de un error administrativo, sí apuntó que había que tener cierta sensibilidad con algunos temas, aunque no quiso abundar más en las explicaciones de su cese, disfrazado de dimisión.
Media hora después de este anuncio, el Ministerio de Trabajo emitió un comunicado confirmando que Concepción Pascual había presentado su dimisión, y que la ministra la había aceptado.
En dicho escrito, se afirma que la dimisión de la directora general se produce "al asumir voluntariamente todas las responsabilidades del registro de los estatutos de la organización de trabajadoras sexuales", y al ser ella la máxima responsable del mismo.
El Gobierno ha tardado más de cinco días en tomar una decisión, tras informar Público de dicho anuncio oficial, que había pasado inadvertido hasta para la propia ministra de Trabajo, quien tras conocer los hechos afirmó que le habían metido "un gol por toda la escuadra", afirmó.
Las responsabilidades políticas parece que se van a quedar ahí y no afectarán a su superior, la secretaria de Estado de Empleo, Yolanda Valdeolivas, que suscribió un artículo en favor de regularizar la prostitución.
El propio presidente, Pedro Sánchez, justificó este lunes a Valdeolivas, al asegurar que fue un artículo conjunto y que, además, podría no estar de acuerdo con él.
Comentarios
