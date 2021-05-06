madridActualizado:
El secretario general del PSOE de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, ha presentado esta tarde su dimisión como consecuencia de los nefastos resultados obtenidos por los socialistas en las elecciones del pasado 4M.
Esto supondrá que esta misma tarde la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE nombrará una gestora para conducir a un próximo congreso extraordinario.
Franco presentó la dimisión después de las críticas internas recibidas tras la celebración de una Ejecutiva Regional el pasado miércoles donde no se quiso asumir ninguna responsabilidad.
((Habrá ampliación))
