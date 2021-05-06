Estás leyendo: Dimite el secretario general del PSOE de Madrid y Ferraz nombrará una gestora

Público
Público

PSOE Dimite el secretario general del PSOE de Madrid y Ferraz nombrará una gestora

José Manuel Franco ha presentado esta tarde su dimisión como consecuencia de los nefastos resultados obtenidos por los socialistas en las elecciones del pasado 4M.

El secretario general del PSOE de Madrid, José Manuel Franco
El secretario general del PSOE de Madrid, José Manuel Franco. EP

madrid

Actualizado:

El secretario general del PSOE de Madrid, José Manuel Franco, ha presentado esta tarde su dimisión como consecuencia de los nefastos resultados obtenidos por los socialistas en las elecciones del pasado 4M.

Esto supondrá que esta misma tarde la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE nombrará una gestora para conducir a un próximo congreso extraordinario.

Franco presentó la dimisión después de las críticas internas recibidas tras la celebración de una Ejecutiva Regional el pasado miércoles donde no se quiso asumir ninguna responsabilidad.

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público