DINA, la pieza secreta que une a Villarejo y a Inda en una maniobra contra Pablo Iglesias

Esta mañana el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, entraba a declarar en la Audiencia Nacional en calidad de testigo y salía con la oferta que le ha hecho el juez que instruye la causa Tándem, Miguel García Castellón, de personarse como acusación particular en una de las piezas que aún se mantienen secretas contra el comisario José Manuel Villarejo y otros integrantes de una posible organización criminal dedicada al cohecho y al blanqueo de capitales, entre otros delitos.
Según ha sabido Público, la pieza se denomina DINA, el nombre de la asistente que Pablo Iglesias tenía cuando era europarlamentario, Dina Bousselham, y que en la actualidad es candidata de la formación morada. En 2016, ella denunció el robo de su móvil en un centro comercial pensando que se trataba de un delito común. Pero la sorpresa llegó cuando, en un registro ordenado en noviembre de 2017 dentro de la Operación Tándem, apareció el teléfono robado a la colaboradora de Iglesias. Fue entonces cuando los investigadores de Asuntos Internos comenzaron las pesquisas en esta pieza separada denominada DINA, que hoy se ha hecho pública, aunque continúa secreta.
Los mensajes publicados por Inda
Lo que sí ha podido saber Público por fuentes cercanas a la investigación, es que "mensajes privados que aparecieron en el portal digital de Eduardo Inda provienen del teléfono robado por Villarejo y de su volcado".
Esta sería una nueva pieza separada en la que se investiga a Eduardo Inda en relación a operaciones bajo sospecha que ha llevado a cabo junto al comisario Villarejo, en prisión desde noviembre de 2017.
Hoy mismo, Público desvelaba cómo Villarejo le dio a Inda la grabación ilegal realizada a agentes del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI) y a Asuntos Internos para que el tertuliano y su compañero Esteban Urreiztieta se la entregaran al pequeño Nicolás y así intentar archivar la causa.
