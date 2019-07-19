Público
Diputación de Alicante El PP retiene la Diputación de Alicante gracias a un pacto con Cs

En sus primeras palabras tras acceder al cargo, Mazón ha propuesto al president Puig "empezar de cero" para dejar atrás una etapa entre ambas instituciones de "frentismo".

El popular Carlos Mazón toma el bastón de mando que le convierte en el nuevo presidente de la Diputación de Alicante, con el decisivo apoyo de Ciudadanos (Cs), este viernes. EFE

El PP mantendrá cuatro años más y por séptimo mandato consecutivo la Diputación Provincial de Alicante gracias a un pacto con Ciudadanos (Cs), que entrará a formar gobierno.

El popular Carlos Mazón Guixot ha sido elegido este viernes el nuevo presidente de la Diputación Provincial de Alicante en un pleno al que ha asistido el president de la Generalitat, el socialista Ximo Puig, y en el que ha estado arropado desde su partido por el secretario general, Teodoro García Egea, y la líder del PPCV, Isabel Bonig, entre otros.

Mazón ha recibido el apoyo del PP y Ciudadanos, un total de 16 votos (la mayoría absoluta), por 14 del socialista Toni Francés y 1 de Gerard Fullana, de Compromís.

De 44 años, Mazón es el quinto político del PP que preside la Diputación de forma consecutivo tras Julio de España (1995-2003), José Joaquín Ripoll (2003-2011), Luisa Pastor (2011-2015) y César Sánchez (2015-2019).

Antes en el periodo democrático también ocuparon el mismo cargo los socialistas Antonio Fernández Valenzuela (1983-91) y Antonio Mira-Perceval (1991-95) y también el popular y posterior alcalde de Alicante Luis Díaz Alperi (1979-83).

En sus primeras palabras tras acceder al cargo, Mazón ha propuesto al president Puig "empezar de cero" para dejar atrás una etapa entre ambas instituciones de "frentismo", y ha avanzado que lo primero que hará el próximo lunes al llegar al despacho será cursar una reunión para tratar "asuntos concretos", como de infraestructuras y cooperación en diversos ámbitos.

Después de unos años de enfrentamientos entre ambas instituciones, el popular ha afirmado que el "cambio de dirección" que le pide a Puig debe concretarse en dejar de impulsar leyes autonómicas "contrarias a la provincia de Alicante", como los decretos sobre Turismo, las Mancomunidades, los servicios sociales o los relativos a la "imposición lingüística".

Por su parte, Puig ha declarado que las instituciones "están para cooperar, colaborar y avanzar juntas para solucionar los problemas de los ciudadanos, no para confrontar".

"Lo importante es que haya diálogo para solucionar los problemas de las personas", ha apuntado Puig antes de añadir que cada uno debe actuar "defendiendo sus competencias y su voluntad de gobierno". 

