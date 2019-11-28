Público
Diputación permanente Vox y JxCat presentan la misma enmienda, copiada a la CEOE, al decreto por la quiebra de Thomas Cook   

Reclaman que las ayudas a Balears y Canarias se extiendan al resto del territorio nacional. Según ambos partidos, "la insolvencia del grupo empresarial ha afectado en mayor o menor medida a la actividad turística de todas las comunidades". 

11/11/2019.- El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido esta tarde en la sede nacional de VOX en Madrid, tras la reunión del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional en la que se analizaron los resultados de las elecciones del dom

El presidente de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durante la rueda de prensa. EFE/ Javier Lizón

Los partidos de Santiago Abascal y de Laura Borràs han presentado cuatro enmiendas idénticas, que han copiado de la CEOE, al decreto del Gobierno sobre la crisis de Thomas Cook que se debatió este miércoles en la Diputación Permanente del Congreso. En concreto, han enmendado la exposición de motivos del decreto, dos preceptos del artículo dos y otro del artículo cinco.

El pasado mes de septiembre, la compañía de viajes se declaró insolvente y anuló todas sus reservas. La quiebra de la empresa afectó al turismo español, por lo que el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, dictó un decreto para paliar la crisis, según recoge La Vanguardia

En concreto, el decreto prevé conceder créditos a los afectados y subvencionar a Canarias y Balears. Las ayudas para estas comunidades "son necesarias para dar una respuesta inmediata a la situación producida por la insolvencia del grupo empresarial Thomas Cook", recoge el escrito.

Así, lo que plantean Vox y JxCat es que esas ayudas sen materia de empleo y de Seguridad Social se extiendan a todas las autonomías: "Todas las empresas a las que haya afectado la declaración de insolvencia de Thomas Cook radicada en cualquier comunidad autónoma", dice, en concreto, la enmienda.

Esta postura la justifican, ambos partidos, diciendo que "la insolvencia del grupo empresarial Thomas Cook ha afectado en mayor o menor medida a la actividad turística de todas las comunidades autónomas".

Los dos partidos habrían copiado sus enmiendas de un informe de la CEOE elaborado por el abogado Antoni Picó, que fue asesor de CiU y diputado por Unió entre los 2011 y 2016 y que ahora trabaja para la patronal.

