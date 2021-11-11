MADRIDActualizado:
El diputado socialista Odón Elorza finalmente ha roto la disciplina de su grupo en el Congreso y ha votado en contra de la elección de Enrique Arnaldo como magistrado del Tribunal Constitucional (TC), uno de los candidatos que serán avalados previsiblemente este jueves por los votos favorables de PSOE, Unidas Podemos y PP.
El parlamentario, muy crítico contra la designación de este letrado de las Cortes (uno de los candidatos propuestos por el PP junto a la también polémica magistrada conservadora de la Audiencia Nacional Concepción Espejel), lo ha confirmado a través de un mensaje publicado en su cuenta de Twitter.
[Habrá ampliación]
