Congreso de los Diputados Los diputados se suben el sueldo como los funcionarios sin esperar a que haya Presupuestos Generales

La decisión ha sido tomada por unanimidad por la Mesa del Congreso.

Imagen de un Pleno en el Congreso de los Diputados /EFE

La Mesa del Congreso ha acordado este martes aplicar ya a los empleados públicos de la institución la subida salarial del 2,25% aprobada por el Gobierno para los funcionarios de la Administración General del Estado, y ha extendido el aumento a los diputados sin esperar a la aprobación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2019, según han informadoen fuentes parlamentarias.

El pasado 3 de diciembre la Mesa del Congreso aprobó los Presupuestos de la Cámara para 2019, que ya incluían una previsión de subida salarial de hasta el 2,50% para los trabajadores de la institución y también para los diputados.
Tanto el Congreso como el Senado cuentan con autonomía para aprobar sus cuentas anuales, que posteriormente se incluyen en el proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado (PGE) y que por tanto, sólo entran en vigor si el Gobierno consigue aprobar su proyecto.

Como el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez ya adelantó la subida de los funcionarios para 2019 vía decreto ley, incluyendo su aplicación a los miembros del Ejecutivo, el órgano de gobierno de la institución ha decidido aplicar desde enero ese aumento a sus trabajadores una vez que el Pleno del Congreso ha convalidado la norma este martes.

Por unanimidad

Asimismo, la Mesa ha aprobado por unanimidad trasladar ya la misma subida a los diputados, sin esperar a conocer el destino de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2019, que se someterán a una primera votación el próximo 13 de febrero sin que el Gobierno tenga aún los apoyos necesarios para su aprobación.
Así, la asignación constitucional que reciben todas sus señorías, que estaba fijada en 2.900,43 euros al mes, subirá desde enero hasta los 2.965,68 euros mensuales. Este incremento del 2,25% se aplicará también a los complementos que cobran los diputados en función de sus responsabilidades parlamentarias.

