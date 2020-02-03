Estás leyendo: Diputados de Vox vuelven a ocupar los escaños del PSOE en el Congreso, pero los socialistas logran que se marchen

Solemne Sesión de apertura de las Cortes Diputados de Vox vuelven a ocupar los escaños del PSOE en el Congreso, pero los socialistas logran que se marchen

Parlamentarios de la formación ultraderechista se colocaron en la fila inmediatamente posterior a la bancada azul, reservada para miembros del Gobierno. Diputados socialistas han permanecido de pie frente a ellos, y finalmente los de Abascal han optado por abandonar estos asientos.

Diputados de Vox como Manuel Mariscal sentados en los escaños que tradicionalmente corresponden al PSOE: PÚBLICO

Vox ha vuelto a ocupar los escaños del Congreso de los Diputados tradicionalmente asignados al PSOE, pero en esta ocasión no ha logrado mantenerlos. 

Diputados de la formación ultraderechista como Manuel Mariscal han ocupado asientos en la bancada socialista antes de que comenzara el acto solemne de apertura de las Cortes Generales, como ya hicieran en la jornada de constitución del Parlamento surgido de las elecciones del 28-A, en mayo de 2019.

Sin embargo, el portavoz adjunto del PSOE, Felipe Sicilia, y otros diputados socialistas, han optado por situarse en pie, delante de los parlamentarios de Vox que permanecían sentados en los escaños.

En la sesión de este lunes todavía no están formalmente asignados los escaños, si bien tradicionalmente esta bancada siempre ha sido ocupada por el PSOE. 

Santiago Abascal, líder del partido de ultraderecha, sí estaba sentado en el lugar que le corresponderá en las sesiones que comenzarán el martes, en el otro lado del hemiciclo.

Escasos minutos después de la llegada de los diputados del PSOE, el portavoz de Vox, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, se ha acercado a conversar con los parlamentarios de la ultraderecha.

Estos han acabado abandonando la segunda fila, situada tras la bancada azul del Gobierno, para reubicarse en otros sitios de un hemiciclo más poblado de lo habitual -a esta sesión asisten también senadores-, pero con algunas sillas vacías.

