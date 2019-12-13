Público
La dirección del PDeCAT acuerda transitar hacia JxCat con una "única estructura"

Lo harán reconociendo el liderazgo de Carles Puigdemont, según ha explicado el presidente del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí.

El president del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí. EUROPA PRESS

El presidente del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí, en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

La dirección del PDeCAT ha anunciado este viernes que ha acordado que la formación "transite" hacia un espacio más amplio bajo la marca de JxCat pero con una "única estructura" de partido y reconociendo el liderazgo de Carles Puigdemont.

Así lo ha explicado el presidente del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí, en una rueda de prensa junto con el resto de la ejecutiva del partido, en la que ha explicado las conclusiones del proceso participativo interno con la militancia para abordar la reordenación del espacio postconvergente.

