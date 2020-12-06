Estás leyendo: Señal en directo: acto conmemorativo en el Congreso del Día de la Constitución

Público
Público

Señal en directo: acto conmemorativo en el Congreso del Día de la Constitución

El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, al inicio de su intervención en el Congreso.
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, al inicio de una intervención en el Congreso. EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

PÚBLICO

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público