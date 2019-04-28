España decide este domingo el rumbo político del país tras una legislatura marcada por la primera moción de censura que salió adelante en la historia de la democracia, la que colocó a Pedro Sánchez en la Presidencia del Gobierno y la que acabó con la hegemonía de Mariano Rajoy, precipitando una renovación en el PP, que ha girado hacia su vertiente más conservadora con Pablo Casado mientras daba aire a la ultradecha de Vox. Nada está claro en esta cita electoral, salvo que los cinco partidos estatales tendrán que sentarse a negociar un Gobierno en el que pueden ser determinantes los apoyos de los nacionalistas vascos y los independentistas catalanes. Tras una campaña polarizada y dos debates a cuatro no exentos de polémica, más de 36 millones de españoles eligen hoy a los 350 diputados que conforman el Congreso y a 208 senadores.
Los vecinos del campo de Moratalla (Murcia) se plantan a las urnas
En Benizar, Otos, Mazuza y Casa Requena, cuatro pequeñas poblaciones del campo de Moratalla (Murcia), con una población total de 1.270 personas y un censo de 868 electores, los vecinos se han plantado este domingo a la convocatoria de las urnas y han decidido no votar. El éxito de esta movilización ciudadana, adoptada hace unos días en asamblea, se sabrá a partir de las ocho de la tarde, hora del cierre de los colegios, pero a mediodía ya ha quedado claro que no hay ambiente electoral y que es un domingo cualquiera, con mercadillo de ropa, frutas y verduras en la calle y ningún movimiento en el salón social de Benizar, donde se han instalado las urnas.
Álvarez de Toledo denuncia que le han intentado impedir entrar en un colegio
Dos personas se han dirigido a Álvarez de Toledo para recriminarle que el día 1 de octubre de 2017 los "zurraron" y el hombre le acaba preguntando: "¿A que no te han pegado con porras por ir a votar?", a lo que la candidata popular ha respondido que el referéndum era ilegal. Tras varios intercambios verbales sobre si era ilegal o no, la mujer sostiene que la participación fue "altísima, más, seguramente, que la que habrá hoy", mientras Álvarez de Toledo se reafirma en que era ilegal.
Han intentado impedir nuestra entrada en un colegio electoral de Montcada i Reixac. Y a la salida ha ocurrido esto: pic.twitter.com/lddEka509t— Cayetana Alvarez de Toledo (@cayetanaAT) 28 de abril de 2019
