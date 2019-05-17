Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

DIRECTO | Iceta renuncia a presidir el Senado y aplaude las propuestas de Batet y Cruz

Sigue minuto a minuto toda la actualidad política de cara a los comicios municipales, autonómicos y europeos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, durante su intervención en el pleno del Parlamento de Cataluña. /EFE

El primer secretario del PSC, Miquel Iceta, durante su intervención en el pleno del Parlamento de Catalunya. /EFE

Los partidos políticos se preparan para la última semana de campaña electoral para las elecciones del 26 de mayo. Sigue en directo toda la actualidad política de cara a los comicios municipales, autonómicos y europeos.

Iceta renuncia a presidir el Senado

Este jueves el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha propuesto a la actual ministra de Política Territorial en funciones, Meritxell Batet, para presidir el Congreso y al senador Manuel Cruz para el Senado.

Iceta ha aplaudido que el PSOE haya decidido situar a una federalista como Batet en la presidencia del Congreso: "Es dirigente PSC, ha sido ministra, diputada, profesora de derecho constitucional; lo tiene todo", ha afirmado. Sobre Cruz, afirma que es una elección fantástica y una demostración evidente de que Sánchez se toma muchas cosas muy seriamente. Manuel Cruz es un independiente, filósofo, un hombre que no es político profesional y de sensibilidad federal. Es una noticia fantástica".

Pedro Sánchez se ha visto obligado a cambiar su propuesta para presidir el Senado después de los que independentistas bloquearan la opción del líder del PSC, Miguel Iceta, que, al no concurrir en las listas a las generales, para presidir el Senado debía ser elegido senador por designación autonómica, a propuesta del Parlament.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad