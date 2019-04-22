Día 11 de campaña. Los cabezas de cartel de los cuatro principales partidos aparcan este lunes las caravanas electorales para preparar el primer debate de esta campaña. Será en TVE a partir de las 22.00 horas. Con un alto nivel de indecisos, el debate puede resultar clave. Todos los candidatos intentarán equivocarse lo menos posible. Las espadas están en todo lo alto.
Pero este lunes también es día de encuestas. Se publican al menos dos: una de GAD3 para el diario ABC y otra de Metroscopia para el diario 20 Minutos. Las dos otorgan la victoria al PSOE de Pedro Sánchez.
Aquí te contamos todos los detalles en directo de esta nueva jornada de campaña.
Actualiza el directo aquí
Las encuestas señalan a Pedro Sánchez como vencedor
A seis días de la jornada de votación, dos nuevas encuestas dan al PSOE como ganador. La primera, de GAD3 para ABC, da a los socialistas un 31,5% de los votos y más de 130 escaños. El PP obtendría entre 81 y 86 diputados; Ciudadanos, entre 42 y 44; Vox superaría a Podemos y obtendría entre 30 y 32 escaños; Podemos debería conformarse con 27 escaños.
En otro sondeo, este publicado en 20 Minutos, el PSOE también aparece como ganador, llegando a 123 escaños; el PP se quedaría en 79; Ciudadanos llegaría a 49 parlamentarios; Podemos estaría en 36, mientras que Vox obtendría 29.
