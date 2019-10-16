Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

DIRECTO | Centenares de pensionistas se manifiestan frente al Congreso

"Gobierne quien gobierne, las pensiones públicas, se defienden", es uno de los lemas de la marcha.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista de la manifestación por las pensiones en Madrid./ EFE/Chema Moya

Vista de la manifestación por las pensiones en Madrid./ EFE/Chema Moya

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad