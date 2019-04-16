El quinto día de campaña electoral está marcado por los coletazos de los incidentes del fin de semana en Rentería y por el debate de esta noche en TVE. La televisión pública acogerá este martes el único debate de su programación durante la campaña y será entre seis candidatos y candidatas del PP, PSOE, Unidas Podemos, Ciudadanos, ERC y PNV, un ensayo más del que enfrentará dentro de una semana a los principales aspirantes a la Presidencia del Gobierno.
Aunque no son los líderes los que aparecerán en el plató de la televisión pública a partir de las 22.00 horas, los partidos con mayor representación parlamentaria han elegido a nombres conocidos y con importante cuota de protagonismo. Por el PSOE acudirá la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero; por el PP irá Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo; en representación de Unidas Podemos estará Irene Montero; y por Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas. Les acompañarán el número dos de ERC por Barcelona, Gabriel Rufián, y el cabeza de lista del PNV en Bizkaia, Aitor Esteban
Pincha aquí para actualizar el directo
Cs denunciará ante la Fiscalía los altercados de Rentería
Ciudadanos presentará una denuncia ante la Fiscalía por los altercados ocurridos el domingo en la localidad guipuzcoana de Rentería durante un mitin de su presidente, Albert Rivera, ha anunciado este martes el partido. Cs llevará su denuncia a la Fiscalía este miércoles en Madrid para que investigue los incidentes, en los que, además de Rivera, fueron increpados el filósofo Fernando Savater y Maite Pagazaurtundua, fichada como independiente para las europeas.
