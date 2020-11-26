Estás leyendo: Siga en directo la Comisión de Presupuestos desde el Congreso

En directo Siga en directo la Comisión de Presupuestos desde el Congreso

La Comisión de Presupuestos continúa debatiendo el informe de la ponencia y las enmiendas al articulado y las secciones del Proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado para 2021.

Comisión de Presupuestos en el Congreso.
Comisión de Presupuestos en el Congreso. ARCHIVO

MADRID

Sigue la Comisión en directo con Público TV:

