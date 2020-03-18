Estás leyendo: Comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno en el Congreso para informar sobre el estado de alarma

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

En directo Comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno en el Congreso para informar sobre el estado de alarma

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparece en Pleno para informar sobre el Real Decreto por el que se declara el estado de alarma ante la emergencia sanitaria del #COVID19 y las medidas adoptadas por el Consejo de Ministros.

GRAF5121. MADRID, 10/03/2020.- Vista del hemiciclo vacío después de que la Mesa del Congreso y la Junta de Portavoces hayan acordado este martes la suspensión durante al menos esta semana de la actividad parlamentaria tras conocer que el diputado Javier O
Vista del hemiciclo vacío. EFE/Javier Lizón

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

PÚBLICO

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú