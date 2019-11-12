Público
Acuerdo de gobierno EN DIRECTO | Comparecencia de Sánchez e Iglesias en el Congreso para informar sobre la negociación de un próximo Gobierno

Fuentes socialistas aseguran que el presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, y el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ya han cerrado un preacuerdo para formar un Gobierno de coalición.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez y el líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez y el líder de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias. EFE/ Mariscal

