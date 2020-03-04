Estás leyendo: Debate entre Arrimadas e Igea por el liderazgo de Ciudadanos

En directo Debate entre Arrimadas e Igea por el liderazgo de Ciudadanos

Los dos candidatos a la presidencia de la formación naranja confrontarán sus modelos de partido y estrategia en la sede del partido, en un debate que se celebra sin presencia de militantes ni medios de comunicación, pero con un moderador y sin atriles.

Inés Arrimadas y Francisco Igea, en imágenes de archivo.
Inés Arrimadas y Francisco Igea, en imágenes de archivo.

Madrid

