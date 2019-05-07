Público
En directo - Declaraciones de Pablo Iglesias tras la reunión con Pedro Sánchez

Con esta reunión, el presidente del Gobierno finaliza su primera ronda de contactos con los líderes de las principales formaciones con representación en el Congreso: Casado (PP), Rivera (Ciudadanos) e Iglesias (Podemos).

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (d), se reúne con el líder de Podemos Pablo Iglesias, esta tarde en el Palacio de la Moncloa, dentro de su ronda de contactos con los principales líderes políticos de ca

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez (d), se reúne con el líder de Podemos Pablo Iglesias, en el Palacio de la Moncloa, dentro de su ronda de contactos con los principales líderes políticos de cara a la investidura. /EFE

