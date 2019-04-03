Público
Directo La Diputación Permanente debate sobre seis decretos-leyes de vivienda, igualdad y Brexit

En la reunión se convalidarán o derogarán reales decretos-leyes aprobados en los Consejos de Ministros del mes de marzo sobre vivienda y alquiler, igualdad de trato y de oportunidades, precariedad laboral, estiba, superávit y Brexit.

La Diputación Permanente del Congreso debate sobre la convalidación o derogación de seis reales decretos-leyes (Brexit; vivienda y alquiler; igualdad de trato y de oportunidades entre mujeres y hombres; precariedad laboral; estiba y superávit) aprobados en Consejo de Ministros durante las reuniones celebradas a lo largo del mes de marzo.

