En directo Illa comparece para el seguimiento semanal de la evolución del coronavirus

El ministro de Sanidad debate con los grupos parlamentarios las medidas adoptadas por el Gobierno.

Illa informa de que se han realizado un total de 930.230 PCR
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en una comparecencia reciente.

