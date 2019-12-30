Público
En directo | Mensaje institucional de fin de año del president Quim Torra

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, hace el tradicional mensaje institucional de fin de año desde el Salón de los Diputados del Palau de la Generalitat.

Torra en la declaració institucional per valorar la seva condemna a inhabilitació. EFE / ANDREU DALMAU.

Mensaje institucional de fin de año del president Quim Torra. EFE / ANDREU DALMAU.

