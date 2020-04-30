Estás leyendo: Montero detalla las medidas en Hacienda para abordar la crisis sanitaria por covid

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

En directo Montero detalla las medidas en Hacienda para abordar la crisis sanitaria por covid 

La ministra de Hacienda comparece en la comisión del Congreso para informar sobre las actuaciones adoptadas por su ministerio tras el anuncio del plan de desescalada presentado por el Gobierno.

Montero: "Hay grupos políticos que no han comprendido la gravedad de la situación"
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, en una comparecencia reciente.

Madrid

Público

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú