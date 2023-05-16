Directo | Otegi comparece tras la renuncia de los siete candidatos de EH Bildu condenados por delitos de sangre

Actualizado:
El coordinador general de EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, ofrece una rueda de prensa tras la renuncia a tomar posesión de los siete candidatos de la formación que estuvieron en ETA y fueron condenados por delitos de sangre. Los miembros del partido abertzale han anunciado que no recogerán su acta en el caso de ser elegidos en las elecciones del 28M.
¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
Responder