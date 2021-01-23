Estás leyendo: Señal en directo | Comité Federal del PSOE desde Barcelona

Público
Público

Directo PSOE Señal en directo | Comité Federal del PSOE desde Barcelona

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, junto a José Luis Ábalos (derecha) y la presidenta d los socialistas, Cristina Narbona, en el último Comité Federal del partido. (LUCA PIERGIOVANNI | EFE)
El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, junto a José Luis Ábalos (derecha) y la presidenta d los socialistas, Cristina Narbona, en un Comité Federal del partido. (LUCA PIERGIOVANNI | EFE).

MADRID

PÚBLICO

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público