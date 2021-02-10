Estás leyendo: Rueda de prensa tras el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud

Directo Rueda de prensa tras el Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, y el ministro de Política Territorial, Miquel Iceta.
La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, y el ministro de Política Territorial, Miquel Iceta. EFE

MADRID

Los ministros Carolina Darias y Miquel Iceta comparecen en rueda de prensa tras la celebración del Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud:

