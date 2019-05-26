Alrededor de 37 millones de personas están llamadas a las urnas este domingo en los comicios europeos, municipales y autonómicas en una misma jornada, acontecimiento que solo ocurre cada dos décadas.
"Al igual que los 28 miembros, tenemos que esperar al cierre de todas las urnas, las 23 horas, momento en el que cierran los colegios italianos, para iniciar el escrutinio de las europeas", ha confirmado el secretario de Estado de Comunicación.
Una hora más tarde se empezarán a dilucidar los resultados de los comicios nacionales, en los que los españoles están llamados a elegir 67.319 concejalesy 8.131 alcaldes.
Pedro Sánchez, primero en votar
El presidente en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha sido la primera gran figura en acudir a votar. Alrededor de las 9.35, el líder socialista acudió a su colegio electoral para depositar su voto.
Sánchez se ha volcado con la campaña para que la izquierda recupere el control de la Comunidad de Madrid, aunque entre las expectativas de este domingo pasa mantener sus actuales gobiernos: Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha, Baleares, Asturias y Aragón.
"Hay que hacer una llamada a la movilización para saber lo que nos jugamos. Después de las elecciones hay que ofrecer un horizonte de estabilidad política. Hoy se decide si queremos seguir avanzando", ha dicho el presidente tras ejercer su derecho constitucional.
