Señal en directo: Sesión Constitutiva de la XIII Legislatura

Elección de la Presidencia y del resto de miembros de la Mesa de la Cámara. Los diputados electos toman posesión de su cargo con el juramento o promesa de acatamiento de la Constitución.

El Hemiciclo del Congreso de los Diputados vacío, visto desde el asiento de la presidencia de la Cámara. REUTERS/ergio Pérez

El Congreso de los Diputados celebra la sesión constitutiva de la XIII Legislatura, en la que se elige a la Presidencia y al resto de miembros de la Mesa de la Cámara. A continuación, los diputados electos toman posesión de su cargo con el juramento o promesa de acatamiento de la Constitución.

