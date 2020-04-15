Estás leyendo: Sesión de Control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados

En directo Sesión de Control al Gobierno en el Congreso de los Diputados

El Pleno celebra la primera Sesión de Control durante el estado de alarma por la covid-19. Además, debatirá el decreto de protección a las víctimas de violencia de género y la creación de la Comisión de Investigación por el accidente de Spanair.

Fotograma con doble exposición del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante un pleno en el Congreso de los Diputados. - EFE
Madrid

