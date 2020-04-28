Estás leyendo: Sesión de control al Gobierno

El Pleno celebra sesión de control al Gobierno y debate la convalidación o derogación de dos reales decretos-leyes, de medidas contra la violencia de género y de extensión del plazo para determinadas declaraciones tributarias.

Pedro Sánchez Congreso sesión de control
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante una sesión de control al Gobierno en el Congreso / EFE

