Público
Público

En Directo Sesión de investidura de Pedro Sánchez

La sesión arranca con la intervención del candidato sin límite de tiempo y continúa con el debate con los representantes de los grupos parlamentarios en orden de mayor a menor.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista general del Congreso de los Diputados desde la tribuna de oradores. E.P./Eduardo Parra

Vista general del Congreso de los Diputados desde la tribuna de oradores. E.P./Eduardo Parra

El Congreso de los Diputados celebra la Sesión de Investidura de Pedro Sánchez como candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno.

La sesión arranca con la intervención del candidato sin límite de tiempo. Continúa con el debate con los representantes de los grupos parlamentarios en orden de mayor a menor.

El debate se prolonga durante los días 4 y 5 de enero y al finalizar se celebra la votación, en la que el candidato debe alcanzar la mayoría absoluta para ser investido Presidente del Gobierno.

Sesión de Investidura (debate con los Grupos Parlamentarios. 4 de enero)

Sesión de Investidura (debate con los Grupos Parlamentarios. 5 de enero)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad