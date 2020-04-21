Estás leyendo: Sesión Plenaria en el Congreso de los Diputados

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

En directo Sesión Plenaria en el Congreso de los Diputados

El Pleno acoge la comparecencia del presidente del Gobierno para informar sobre las últimas reuniones del Consejo Europeo, la Sesión de Control, el debate, en su caso, de la tercera prórroga del estado de alarma y reales decretos-leyes.

Congreso de los Diputados vacío.
Imagen del Congreso de los Diputados vacío durante la crisis del coronavirus. /EFE

Madrid

Actualizado:

Público

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú